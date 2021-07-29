Denis Marushchak

CryptoSpace - CryptoCurrency Wallet Dashboard Animation.

CryptoSpace - CryptoCurrency Wallet Dashboard Animation.
Hi there!
Today I was exploring Cryptocurrency dashboard wallet, ended up playing with some animations to bring some life into the project.

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.

Thanks for watching ❤️

If you are after some cool design email me or WhatsApp

