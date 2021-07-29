Iryna Rozovyk

Main banner for electronic music festival web site in brutalism

Main banner for electronic music festival web site in brutalism music festival website brutal freebie webdesign web ui typography free design brutalism
Hey Dribbble! That's my concept for the Burning Man-like music festival website. It's performed in brutalism and typography. I hope you'll like it!

