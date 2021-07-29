Chump Club

Midge Sampson

Midge Sampson illustrateeveryday womenindesign creativewomen simpsonsfanart margesimpson thesimpsons fanart colourfuldesign type typographyart typographydesign typography digitalartist digitalart graphicdesign creative illustration illustrator adobeillustator
A friend challenged me to draw Marge Simpson in my own style, so ta-da! This is what I came up with. Still our same, classic, recognisable beauty - but just with slightly bigger eyes I guess???

