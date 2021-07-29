Media Content Management Platform

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi folks,
Sharing some new product design and development work we did for Media/ Digital Signage content management platform. Check out the scheduling screen where the logged-in users can easily see and manage the planned content, upcoming media, slides, and images.
As a product design agency, we are highly committed to delivering visually appealing products tailored to users’ needs. With the right design tools, methodologies, and design thinking approach, we enable our clients to provide their users with the ultimate user experience.
Please share your valuable feedback in the comments section below!!
Thanks,
Team Rapidops...