Media Content Management Platform

Sharing some new product design and development work we did for Media/ Digital Signage content management platform. Check out the scheduling screen where the logged-in users can easily see and manage the planned content, upcoming media, slides, and images.

As a product design agency, we are highly committed to delivering visually appealing products tailored to users’ needs. With the right design tools, methodologies, and design thinking approach, we enable our clients to provide their users with the ultimate user experience.

Please share your valuable feedback in the comments section below!!

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
