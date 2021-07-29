RocMa | Album Cover Art

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Rocma is a new album cover art project. with a dimension of 3000 x 3000 pixel, 300 dpi album cover art for all of your publishing needs. The graphics are perfect for printing,
If you're looking for a cover for your latest album, a poster for an upcoming concert, or anything in between, We got you covered. With a wide range of choice for design styles& templates, We can make the perfect cover in just minutes. No more searching hours on google to find the perfect image. A logo? Get it done in seconds!