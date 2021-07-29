Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Spy Hop Website Home Page

Spy Hop Website Home Page website non profit non-profit campaign marketing ux graphic design web design
I redesigned a portion of the Spy Hop website, including the landing page and class sign-up pages, improving the UX, giving a more modern aesthetic, and optimizing for the mobile experience. Spy Hop is a Salt Lake City, UT non-profit that offers free classes to teenagers in film, music, audio, and design.

