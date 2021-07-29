The Debris of Attention is a playful web project on archaic web gimmicks: intrusive pop-ups and sidebars, floating menu bars, font hostility, etc. It gathers some of these annoying website characteristics and offers visitors to free the page from them by hovering and clicking on each.

Several types of animation were combined: an object starts rotating or twinkling on load, and on hover it gets removed. In the ‘Semantic overload’ block the objects get removed by click, and the page gets flooded on load.

The style is utmost bright and light, to avoid any possible feeling of ‘moralizing’.

https://readymag.com/readymag/debris-of-attention