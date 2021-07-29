Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tatiana Egoshina
Readymag

The Debris of Attention

Tatiana Egoshina
Readymag
Tatiana Egoshina for Readymag
The Debris of Attention
The Debris of Attention editorial animation web readymag
The Debris of Attention editorial animation web readymag
The Debris of Attention editorial animation web readymag
The Debris of Attention editorial animation web readymag
The Debris of Attention editorial animation web readymag
The Debris of Attention is a playful web project on archaic web gimmicks: intrusive pop-ups and sidebars, floating menu bars, font hostility, etc. It gathers some of these annoying website characteristics and offers visitors to free the page from them by hovering and clicking on each.

Several types of animation were combined: an object starts rotating or twinkling on load, and on hover it gets removed. In the ‘Semantic overload’ block the objects get removed by click, and the page gets flooded on load.

The style is utmost bright and light, to avoid any possible feeling of ‘moralizing’.

https://readymag.com/readymag/debris-of-attention

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
