KIKA&GULU

KIKA&GULU teaching learning education identity minimal brand typography animal logo lion stork logotype logomark logo branding
A mark and logotype for Kika&Gulu.
I really loved working on this fun project! A new platform where Moroccan children who lives abroad and cannot speak their dialect. Kika&Gulu offers customised lessons and classes to the kids in a fun and interactive way! The name in Moroccan dialect means, "How do we say it"
    • Like