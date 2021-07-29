Student Dashboard

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
I designed this dashboard concept for students to track their daily progress at campus. Dashboards have always been a challenge for me due to the detail that goes into designing them. This was a self initiated challenge to push myself into designing one. Have to say I'm happy with it!

Feedback is welcome.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
