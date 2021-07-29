Rajdeep Singha

World Clock App Settings

World Clock App Settings preferences settings clock elementary os ux ui
This is the settings page for the elementary OS clock app Epoch. The aim is to provide a simple configuration page for the app without allowing too much control (like, 24h clock format or 12h, show seconds, etc.) and instead integrate the app with the OS wide system preferences.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
