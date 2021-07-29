SPA - Dog Shelter Redesign

👋

Redesign of the SPA - french dog shelter

Wanted to give a fresh new look with light colors and highlighted titles.

It's part of my DNA since I adopted Bakou, my sidekick, in a shelter too. 🐶

_____________________________

Providing Branding & Interface Design services, send a message if you need or check our website : https://benbak.fr 🙆‍♂️