Calla is the name of a beautiful flower. Borrowing its beauty, a luxury suites complex has been named after it. Calla Luxury Seafront Suites is a brand new boutique hotel business, operating in Rethymno, Crete. Logo consists of the flower itself, repeated on the upper half of the circular shape logo. On the lower half, the horizontal lines symbolize the water element and the vast sea horizon available to the suites' guests to enjoy in comfort. Executionwise, the linear style symbolize the minimal but very contemporary architecture applied to this seafront suites complex in Crete. Geometric precision is glorified in the suites and the communication of this new brand.