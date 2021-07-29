🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Calla is the name of a beautiful flower. Borrowing its beauty, a luxury suites complex has been named after it. Calla Luxury Seafront Suites is a brand new boutique hotel business, operating in Rethymno, Crete. Logo consists of the flower itself, repeated on the upper half of the circular shape logo. On the lower half, the horizontal lines symbolize the water element and the vast sea horizon available to the suites' guests to enjoy in comfort. Executionwise, the linear style symbolize the minimal but very contemporary architecture applied to this seafront suites complex in Crete. Geometric precision is glorified in the suites and the communication of this new brand.