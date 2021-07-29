Roadmap v2 – Concept

In the Spring of 2021, I had a pleasure to work with guys from one of my favorite product design studio 3drops and OFC on the concept of 2nd version of Roadmap – sprint-based project management tool.

It was a great week trying to rework the current Roadmap dashboard and to design it more personal for every team member from developers to c-level.

I designed my version of Roadmap based on a couple of widgets with a summary of the most important things: inbox, roadmap overview, upcoming milestones, etc.

Farzad and the team are hard-working to release 2nd version of Roadmap in August. You can check it on Roadmap website and schedule a demo.