Roadmap v2 – Concept

In the Spring of 2021, I had a pleasure to work with guys from one of my favorite product design studio 3drops and OFC on the concept of 2nd version of Roadmap – sprint-based project management tool.
It was a great week trying to rework the current Roadmap dashboard and to design it more personal for every team member from developers to c-level.
I designed my version of Roadmap based on a couple of widgets with a summary of the most important things: inbox, roadmap overview, upcoming milestones, etc.
Farzad and the team are hard-working to release 2nd version of Roadmap in August. You can check it on Roadmap website and schedule a demo.