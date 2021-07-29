Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ARBONA, casual dining

ARBONA, casual dining branding logo greece crete casual dining restaurant rethymno serif triangle blow lines wind a initial capital letter
Arbona is a sea wind carrying lots of salt. Bearing the sea and the smell it defines a sea front restaurant for its fresh cuisine with a sea food emphasis and more. Logo consists of the uppercase letter "A" of the brand name initial, twisted or blown by the arbona wind lines. Executed in a minimal and very geometric style symbolizing the restaurant's concept of casual dining.

