Igray on a blue carpet

Igray on a blue carpet
Illustration for @dogsoncarpets. Dogs on Carpets is a charity art project created in order to help homeless and abandoned animals and support foundations dedicated to the problem of animals in distress.Dogs on Carpets is an online gallery and a store where you can purchase products designed by our collaborators.
This illustration is in honor of Igray, the dog we adored and loved.

