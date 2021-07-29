Igray on a blue carpet

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Illustration for @dogsoncarpets. Dogs on Carpets is a charity art project created in order to help homeless and abandoned animals and support foundations dedicated to the problem of animals in distress.Dogs on Carpets is an online gallery and a store where you can purchase products designed by our collaborators.
This illustration is in honor of Igray, the dog we adored and loved.