The Shed signage menu instagram graphics social graphics social media packaging burger food and drink vector illustration logo typography branding graphic design design
  1. The Shed dribbble.jpg
  2. The Shed - _0006_02 Shipping Container Mock-Up.jpg
  3. The Shed - _0005_11_Paper Bag Mock-up 3_Bag C_top view copy.jpg
  4. The Shed - _0004_brandguide.jpg
  5. The Shed - _0001_The Shed - 02 - box.jpg
  6. The Shed - _0002_Clay-01 copy.jpg
  7. The Shed - _0000_Logo- Yellow on Black.jpg

The Shed is a food trailer that is all about the pure art of food. No bells, no whistles just good food made with good ingredients.

I wanted the brand to reflect the rugged placement of the trailer and the trailer itself which is covered in corrugated cladding.

