Brand/App Logo - DailyUI #3

Brand/App Logo - DailyUI #3 app branding vector design app icon logo
Today's design is supposed to be an app icon, and I decided to use my personal logo for it, I believe it fits well, and I love its minimalistic nature. #DailyUI

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
