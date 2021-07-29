Liliya Flis
Andersen Design

Creative process visualization

Liliya Flis for Andersen Design
Creative process visualization andersen vision evening late pleasure member work team design concepts drawing projects visuals creating crafting graphic design vector ux ui illustration design
Hi guys!
As you might have already guessed, our team members are not only good at crafting design concepts. In fact, we are also fond of drawing and creating visuals for pleasure. Here is an example. It's one of us, in her own eyes, working on one of her projects, late in the evening...

Do you like the picture? Then do not hesitate to like us!

