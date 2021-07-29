Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sweta Khasale

Mobile App Signup UI Concept | Daily UI Challenge 001

Mobile App Signup UI Concept | Daily UI Challenge 001 user interface yellow design login signup ui design uiux ui dailyuichallenge dailyui 001 dailyui challenge app design app 001
My first Daily UI challenge #001 App signup concept design. Hope you all like it :)

