The Greek Project, delicatessen

The Greek Project is a local business, in the food industry, specializing in reviving traditional greek recipes for snacks, sweets and pies. Strictly using local goods and materials only, it delivers tastes that time travel you to an innocent and pure past that everything was genuine and tasteful.
The logo is made of the two brand name initials the G and the P, combined they are creating a cross of the Greek flag along with symbolizing Aegean church blue domes and the popular geometric meander pattern that appears in numerous classical art forms such as pottery, sculpture etc.