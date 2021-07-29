Proland, real estate pro in Crete

Real Estate business has always been a very competitive market. Creating a brand from scratch to join this party has been a very challenging project. First a brand name had to be carefully created in order to project the professionalism of the agency and the area of expertise, which is, flat lands, countryside away from city buildings and apartments. Secondly, the logo had to be designed in order to visualize the above mentioned pillars. Linear simplicity, bold lines and a unexpected angle of the initial letter P were applied in order to symbolize the pro level of services, the land, the tradition, little houses in the country side, valleys, horizon and most of all the individuality of the agency.