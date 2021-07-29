Euro 2020 cup illustration

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Euro2020 - There' a lot of emotion in game
Full project 👉 www.behance.net/Filipesj92
---------
Solverde.pt online casino, challenged me and 5 other Portuguese artists to illustrate the theme "There’s a lot of emotion in game" within the Euro2020 context.
The result was the acclaimed trophy coming to life through the emotion that "living the European" brings us.
Credits
Illustration FilipeSJ
Client Solverde.pt