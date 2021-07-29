The Bolshoi Theatre #5

#Synopsis

Redesign the website of the Bolshoi Theatre.

The development period is 6.5 weeks and approximately 300 working hours.

Fully adaptive versions for resolutions 1600px, 768px, 375px (desktop, tablet, mobile).

I worked on 7 pages - home page, 3 pages of the repertoire, what’s on, artist page, etiquette.

As color solutions, the choice fell on the dark background, as the main one for most layouts, where photos are used, and white for posters and content pages. The accent color is taken from the main logo.