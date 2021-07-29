Special Event Calendar 2021 - free Google Docs Template

Are there any special events in your 2021 schedule? It's time to put them all on one calendar. What do you think about our magnificent template? Is it suitable for you? If yes, open it in Google Docs and start adding all the important dates right now. When you are done, you can save the document on your computer or print it out. The high resolution of the calendar allows you to print it in a large format. Follow the link: https://thegoodocs.com/calendar-templates/event-calendar-free-google-docs-template.php