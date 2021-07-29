BIROURAKI, Flavor Design & Bottling

A traditional vinegar factory, carrying lots of history, fame and tastes under a major overhaul decided that a new brand name had to be created along with a fresh visual and corporate identity.

The new administration, orchestrated by the chief of production, Nikos Birourakis, the mastermind of all factory’s creations and a very famous individual in this demanding industry was really a guarantee to the company’s future. Thus, his family name as the most recognisable option was decided to become the new brand name. A vinegar factory’s raw materials, the grapes were selected to visualise the logo. Along with Nikos innate talent to design flavours mixing all sorts of fruits with grapes, the logo consists of 6 half-circles or fruit slices to symbolise the taste design aspect. In addition, on the top row, the middle slice combined with the leaf, creates a lower case “b” from the initial letter of the brand name, Birouraki.