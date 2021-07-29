blacklead studio

Hollow Light // Website

blacklead studio
blacklead studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Hollow Light // Website landing page landing webdesign website web home page main product shop store ui ux light
Hollow Light // Website landing page landing webdesign website web home page main product shop store ui ux light
Hollow Light // Website landing page landing webdesign website web home page main product shop store ui ux light
Download color palette
  1. Main@3x.png
  2. Other Screens@3x.png
  3. Mobile app@2x.png

Hello, hello, Dribbble!

How have you been doing ? Long-time, no see. It is a nice summer day today which we would like to brighten up with another shot for your inspiration. Check this out! We are very eager to present you a very soft atmospheric design for the minimalistic lamp. It gives a feeling of the comfort and the friendly stгucture of the product.

Enjoy the rest of the day!
With love, Your Blacklead 🖤

Press :“L” to show some love 🖤

Interested to work with us? Send us message: hello@blacklead.studio

🔗Our social profiles:
Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
blacklead studio
blacklead studio
Design family A to Z project realization Drop a line! 👁👅👁
Hire Us

More by blacklead studio

View profile
    • Like