Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amir

App icon design - Dailyui challenge 005

Amir
Amir
  • Save
App icon design - Dailyui challenge 005 adobe xd adobexd 005 app persian iranian iran logo challenge watermelon icon tv design graphic design ux ui dailyui
Download color palette

an iranian popular TV Program app icon design !
dailyui challenge 005

Amir
Amir

More by Amir

View profile
    • Like