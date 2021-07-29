Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 29 - Toothpaste

Day 29 - Toothpaste not in plastic tubes
Another thing I'd like to switch soon is toothpaste! Davids Natural Toothpaste uses naturally derived ingredients and comes in metal tube. Best if I can find something made local (in Japan) so I might also look into tablets too.

