Kolibrio Filmai

Kolibrio Filmai logotype logomaker personal brushlettering vintage handwritten identity studio video filming branding logo custom calligraphy script flow type lettering
Logo for video and film makers in Lithuania. The idea was to create a unique, precise and edgy logo. As film makers love to find a precise and perfect angle to film the logo also reflects this idea. Kolibris means hummingbird, so the first "K" and the last "o" reflects some magic and mystic of this bird.

