Georg Gritsai

Data Blueprint / Logo Design / Georg Gritsai / gggvisuals

Data Blueprint / Logo Design / Georg Gritsai / gggvisuals branding data logo design logo illustration design graphic illustration
[Data] Blueprint is the product name of the comprehensive data system designing, building and validation process that the company offers to Governments and businesses that process (collect, own, analyze, share, and govern) high volume of data. As a whole [Data] Blueprint Concept consists of three phases - Discovery, Technical Roadmap, and Validation.

For them I made a logo with variations and created a base Brand Identity form.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
