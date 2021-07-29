Rokas Aleliunas

Master piece

Master piece smiley dual meaning emotional illustration mood figure master piece hand pencil under pressure lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Under pressure to make a master piece.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
