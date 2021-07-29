Daily UI - Day 007

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Day 007: "Settings. Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)"
This UI redesign is for the game, Stardew Valley. I took a screenshot of my current game and tried my best to follow their branding with Figma tools. The biggest redesign is reorganizing the information architecture within the settings. Originally, their settings were on one page and you'd scroll down to find what you'd need. With my redesign, players can target specific settings they want to change, which will reduce the amount of time users need to spend on the settings page.