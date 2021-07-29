Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Georg Gritsai

Georg Gritsai
Georg Gritsai
LeverID / Logo Design / Georg Gritsai / gggvisuals blue id it logo design logo branding design
LeverID is a single identity and signature platform for utilization by Government and Business verticals. A fully customisable platform with post-quantum capability, universal login functionality, and robust security.

For them I made a logo with variations and created a base Brand Identity form.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Georg Gritsai
Georg Gritsai

