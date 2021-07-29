D Letter & Horse Marks Trendy Logo Design

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Concept: d letter and horse marks
I tried to tell a story using a very simple shape in the logo. I use the modern and simple font in this logo so that the viewers comfortable feel to reading. I'm also used the color of it considering of colors psychology. It has the power to attract the viewer's eye. This logo absolutely appropriate, unique and timeless. It's looking very nice too. You can use the logo anyplace Very easily. The logo design is meaningful and very very simple.
More
Need a logo (re)design for your business?
Let's make a mark together:
Mail: slashabutalha@gmail.com
Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin