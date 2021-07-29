Yhanna Garcia

Sign Up Design

Yhanna Garcia
Yhanna Garcia
  • Save
Sign Up Design freelance dailyuichallenge application app shopping onlineshopping online green iphone login aesthetic simple minimalistic minimalism dailyui001 dailyui mobileapp uiux ui signup
Download color palette

Minimalistic design for an online shopping app. #DailyUI

Yhanna Garcia
Yhanna Garcia

More by Yhanna Garcia

View profile
    • Like