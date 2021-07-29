Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Emma Eshler

Banking Landing Page| Daily UI Challenge 009

Banking Landing Page| Daily UI Challenge 009 branding graphic design landing page app illustration daily ui ui ux banking app money finance
Hi Friends! 👋

Day Nine of practicing my UI. Today I wanted to play more with glassmorphism and texture, even creating a few fun bubles. I love how this landing page turned out, let me know what you think.
    • Like