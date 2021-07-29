Riya Jawandhiya

Card Sorting for Neo-Banking for Elderly

This shot is from the elderly neo-banking project, I designed past week. It aims to help boomers in using banks with no mobility and a completely curated services section.

Complete case study available on https://riyajawandhiya.medium.com/case-study-on-neobanking-for-elderly-3a68cb7195f

