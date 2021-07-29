Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dharti Mistry

Beats Headphone Landing page web UI

Beats Headphone Landing page web UI figma capture life battery follow noise speech button explore cart search music beats headphone adobe photoshop adobexd design web ux ui
Hello everyone !!!
I'm so glad to show you a Beats Wireless Headphone Landing page web concept.

Hope you like my work.
