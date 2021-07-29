Bruno Pianavia

Olympic Games App (Redesign)

Bruno Pianavia
Bruno Pianavia
  • Save
Olympic Games App (Redesign) olympic games olympics olympic app design mobile ux ui ux ui ui design uidesign figma design
Download color palette

Hey there!

I made a redesign of the Olympics Game App (https://tinyurl.com/j5uvcwmx). I wanted to make the app look fresh and clean.

Hope you like it!

Bruno Pianavia
Bruno Pianavia

More by Bruno Pianavia

View profile
    • Like