Georg Gritsai

Primefunel / Brand Identity with CVI / Georg Gritsai, gggvisuals

Georg Gritsai
Georg Gritsai
  • Save
Primefunel / Brand Identity with CVI / Georg Gritsai, gggvisuals design marketing pink blue branding logo design logo brand identity
Download color palette

Primefunnel is a Marketing company based in Estonia.

I created a whole Brand Identity for them with a complex CVI.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Georg Gritsai
Georg Gritsai

More by Georg Gritsai

View profile
    • Like