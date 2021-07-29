Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
who can audit my smsf ?

You are an SMSF auditor, and your responsibility is to conduct an annual financial and compliance audit on an SMSF's operations. Also, you must provide the Self-managed Superannuation Fund independent auditor's report (NAT11466) to trustees within 28 days of receiving all documentation.

