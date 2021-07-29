Digital Grading - MCB Smart App

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Match between the system and the real world is a crucial aspect of making an app super usable. The teachers now can highlight mistakes, add remarks, enter marks, just like they do on paper. A subtle learning curve never hurt anybody 😇
The traditional way of grading requires teachers to download student papers, zoom them in, manually note down the mistakes & remarks, open a different app to enter these details along with marks. Ufff!! Being a teacher in itself is a tough job, digital grading is misery.
But guess what? All the MCB schools are free from this eternal loop of anguish. All the more reason to use our app, ain't it😉