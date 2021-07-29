Anierobi Anionwu

AntsLabor Pitch deck/ Presentation

Anierobi Anionwu
Anierobi Anionwu
  • Save
AntsLabor Pitch deck/ Presentation webdesign wesbite designer startup ui ux vector logo design illustration branding design contentstrategy presentation design pitch deck interaction design branding contentdesign figmaafrica
Download color palette

Hi friends,

Today I would love to share with you another pitch deck for a startup.

Need help with your presentation, sales or a pitch deck? Drop me a line at theanierobi@gmail.com

Best,
Anierobi

Anierobi Anionwu
Anierobi Anionwu

More by Anierobi Anionwu

View profile
    • Like