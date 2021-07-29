Scourse - Online course app

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi dribbblers,
here is the mobile app for Scourse. Scourse is platform to help develop your skills.
Hope you like it!
Illustration by @reza_mr
If you need design support, feel free to DM or send email to rezamrdesign@gmail.com