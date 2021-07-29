🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
New Age DJ Flyer is a print flyer template for dj's or artist's special event, mix session, live performance, club party, themed music night
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.
model NOT included
Used Fonts:
RNS Baruta:
https://www.dafont.com/rns-baruta-black.font
Cocogoose:
http://www.dafont.com/fr/cocogoose.font
Montserrat Bold:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat
Size
5.8x8.3