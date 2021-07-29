n2n44

New Age DJ Flyer

n2n44
n2n44
Hire Me
  • Save
New Age DJ Flyer themed live performance asian night out party
New Age DJ Flyer themed live performance asian night out party
New Age DJ Flyer themed live performance asian night out party
New Age DJ Flyer themed live performance asian night out party
New Age DJ Flyer themed live performance asian night out party
New Age DJ Flyer themed live performance asian night out party
New Age DJ Flyer themed live performance asian night out party
New Age DJ Flyer themed live performance asian night out party
Download color palette
  1. New-Age-DJ-Flyer-dribbble-1.jpg
  2. New-Age-DJ-Flyer-dribbble-2.jpg
  3. New-Age-DJ-Flyer-dribbble-3.jpg
  4. New-Age-DJ-Flyer-dribbble-4.jpg
  5. New-Age-DJ-Flyer-dribbble-5.jpg
  6. New-Age-DJ-Flyer-dribbble-6.jpg
  7. New-Age-DJ-Flyer-dribbble-7.jpg
  8. New-Age-DJ-Flyer-dribbble-8.jpg

Download Here
New Age DJ Flyer is a print flyer template for dj's or artist's special event, mix session, live performance, club party, themed music night

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.

model NOT included

Used Fonts:

RNS Baruta:
https://www.dafont.com/rns-baruta-black.font

Cocogoose:
http://www.dafont.com/fr/cocogoose.font

Montserrat Bold:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat

Size
5.8x8.3

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
n2n44
n2n44
The best of flyer templates, logos, designs
Hire Me

More by n2n44

View profile
    • Like