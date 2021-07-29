Rafael Alberola

Tinyflips®

Web design, prototyping and development for Tinyflips® 📗
Tinyflips® is a pocket-sized book that turns a video of your most important memory into a flipbook. Take memories back to life in the palm of your hand, just in a flip 🤲🏼

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
