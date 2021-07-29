Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anierobi Anionwu

Josefs Carpentry (Furniture Website)

Anierobi Anionwu
Anierobi Anionwu
  • Save
Josefs Carpentry (Furniture Website) uiux uxui copywriter interactiondesign design furnituredesign furniturewebsite contentdesign website typography vector branding design branding figmaafrica
Download color palette

Hi Guys, for today exploration we created a landing page for furniture company. Let us know what you think. Thanks!

__________________________________________________________________

Please follow me for more freebies and cool stuff!
Ready to collaborate! Affordable and satisfaction guaranteed.
Just shoot me an email at theanierobi@gmail.com
___________________________________________________________

Anierobi Anionwu
Anierobi Anionwu

More by Anierobi Anionwu

View profile
    • Like