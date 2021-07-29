Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
婞念｜行書

婞念｜行書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
太狂啦！
狂賀🎉
摘錄郭婞淳的一段話和大家分享~
-
#哥寫的不是字，
#哥寫的是碎碎念...😅
---
✒ 筆： mabietoddswan # 2 彈性尖
💧墨： @robertostersignature Sublime

https://blog.ohyeah22.art/

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
