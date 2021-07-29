Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ade Bunga

Live Music | 3D Illustration

Ade Bunga
Ade Bunga
  • Save
Live Music | 3D Illustration ui branding render 3d art design blender illustration
Download color palette

Took 9 hours to complete this scene.

I used volumetric shading and rendered it in 1080p with Cycles.

I used 100 samples with Nvidia OptiX denoiser, and it took about 90 seconds to render the frame. No post-processing.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Ade Bunga
Ade Bunga

More by Ade Bunga

View profile
    • Like