Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Patryk Michalski
Clean Commit

Save Forests - Landing Page Concept

Patryk Michalski
Clean Commit
Patryk Michalski for Clean Commit
Hire Us
  • Save
Save Forests - Landing Page Concept branding design trees minimal landingpage concept hero nature green forest landing website colors design web ui figma
Download color palette

👋 Hey!

While working on many projects, you shouldn't forget to develop and test your creative ideas. My favorite way to do this is to create quick concepts of cool looking landing pages. Today we want to present you a landing page that draws your attention to the problem of mass deforestation. Hope you like it!
________

Remember to follow our profile for more!
Reach out today — Let's talk about your project!

Clean Commit
Clean Commit
Hire Us

More by Clean Commit

View profile
    • Like